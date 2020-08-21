Attack on Belfast home of young Syrian refugee family treated as hate crime

Takura Makoni called police after a brick was thrown through his neighbours' window in South Belfast. PSNI is investigating it as a hate crime.

PSNI is investigating an attack on a South Belfast home as a hate crime. A brick was thrown through a family\'s window in the early hours of August 17.

An attack on the home of a young Syrian refugee family is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police were called after a brick was thrown through the window of a south Belfast property in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Takura Makoni, who lives above the victims, saw a young man heave the missile after he was woken up by the sound of bins being knocked over in the front yard.

It’s not the first time he’s witnessed – or been subject to – a racist attack and said he’s become almost “anaesthetised” to it.

But he said he fears for his neighbours who are new to Northern Ireland and whose young daughter is deaf.

Mr Makoni said: “I feel almost helpless because his predicament is he has run away from his country, he has been snatched from his community and now he’s in a strange country where it appears no one wants him here.

“That is the most frightening thing for me, because this is the perception that this man has.”

PSNI is appealing for information about the attack.

Inspector David Rahilly said: “Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable.

“It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected. If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact police or your local support agency.

“Anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Lisburn Road on 101 quoting reference number 234 17/08/18. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”