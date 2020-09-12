Attack on cars at multicultural centre in south Belfast described as hate crime

The windows of two cars were smashed outside BMCA

Two cars have had their windows smashed outside the Belfast Multicultural Association (BMCA) on Charlotte Street in what has been described as a "hate crime".

The centre has been on Donegall Pass in south Belfast for around five years, and works as a food bank to serve different communities throughout the city.

In particular, during the initial Covid-19 lockdown, the centre's many volunteers distributed food parcels to emergency workers, those shielding and homeless people.

Ali Khan, the project co-ordinator of BMCA, said: "Two volunteers parked up outside on the Donegall Pass and within seconds of walking towards the centre, both cars were targeted with bricks."

He said the attack, which has caused thousands of pounds of damage, is one in a string of incidents at the centre over recent years.

"Previously, we were targeted at the back of the building with the doors being smashed in. Kitchen equipment was stolen and all the CCTV cameras were pulled down," Ali added.

"It's pretty obvious that this is a hate crime and unfortunately certain individuals, do not want our presence within the area."

There are now fears that some in community may now be too afraid to continue volunteering at the centre.

"They feel like they've been targeted. They undoubtedly going through a lot of trauma," Ali said, after meeting with the volunteers whose cars were damaged on Wednesday evening.

"But it hasn't deterred me and many others," Ali added. "This is all just against the work we do to look after the local communities in the area."

To ensure the centre can continue with its work, Ali is now calling for help from the authorities.

"I feel the police could do a lot more. There needs to be more security in place and more regular patrols as well."

"We also have asked the local police to have a dialogue with us and see what we're doing for our community," Ali continued.

In response, a PSNI spokesperson said they were investigating a report of criminal damage in the Charlotte Street area of south Belfast on Wednesday night on September 9.

Inspector Daly said: "It was reported that sometime between 8pm and 8.10pm on Wednesday, September 9, two cars parked in the area had been damaged.

"Enquiries are continuing and at this time we are treating this as a hate crime.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2148 of 09/09/20."