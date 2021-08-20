Attack on houses and burning of vehicle in north Belfast being treated as race hate crime

Two houses in north Belfast have been attacked overnight and a vehicle set alight and destroyed in what police are calling a “racially motivated hate crime”.

One local politician said the incidents in the area must stop after a previous attack on a property in the area was reported last week.

The houses located in the Forth Parade area close to Ainsworth were left with damage to the front doors of the properties and damage to the windows.

A car parked to the side of one of the properties was gutted after being set alight during the incident.

Police said the incident took place around 8.40pm on Thursday night, with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue crews attending the car fire.

They said a number of occupants in the houses, including children, were left distressed by the attack.

It is thought a number of people have since fled their home as a result of the incident.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston condemned the latest incident and urged the attacks to stop.

“We are appalled that these attacks have occurred overnight against two houses in the Ainsworth area, including the burning of a vehicle, and coming just a week after another property was attacked in the area,” he said.

“Whatever the motivation, we condemn these attacks without equivocation.

Friday 20th August 2021 Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“We urge anyone who can assist the police investigation to bring forward whatever information they have.

"We appeal for no further incidents or escalation. Such attacks are very unusual in this area and are not wanted by the local community.”

SDLP west Belfast representative Paul Doherty described the attacks as “sickening”.

"The people behind these vile actions do not represent the people of this area which is one of the most welcoming communities in the whole of the North,” he added.

“These families with young children have been forced to flee their homes as a result of these incidents. Nobody should fear an attack because of their background, it is deeply disheartening and disturbing that something like this has happened within our community.

“I am appealing to community leaders on the ground to intercede and put a stop to incidents like this. I will also be contacting the Housing Executive to ensure that safe accommodation is found for these families.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about these attacks to come forward to police as soon as possible. There can be no room for hate and nowhere to hide for those responsible.”

In a statement PSNI Inspector David McBride said: "Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

"Windows were also smashed in a second car further down the street.

"It was further reported at 8.40pm that a male had entered a property in the Woodvale Avenue area. A number of windows were also broken at this property.

"These were very distressing incidents for the occupants of the properties, which included a number of young children.

"At this stage, we are treating these incidents as racially motivated hate crimes.

"If you were in the area at the time or may have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1718 of 19/08/21.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”