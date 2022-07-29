Attack on Orange Hall in Co Down being treated as a hate crime

One of the doors at the Maghera Orange Hall daubed with paint

An attack on an Orange Hall in Co Down is being treated as a hate crime by police.

The building in Maghera was targeted by vandals who threw paint and wrote an offensive slur on the premises on Criggs Road.

It was discovered on Thursday evening when members arrived at the hall and were greeted with the obscene message: “F*** Oranges”.

A UUP councillor called on those behind the attack to “explain their agenda” and to “put up or shut up”.

Calling on the PSNI to engage more closely with the Orange Order in the area, Mr Lewis slammed those responsible for what he called an “upsurge of attacks” against the unionist community in the area.

“The message for anyone who needs to hear it would be that Orange halls are being improved, more frequently used, the loyal orders and bands are going from strength to strength benefiting from an increased membership of new young enthusiastic members, we won’t be put off, we won’t be silenced.”

He added: “I have asked that the police further engage with the Orange community ensuring that crime prevention officers are made available to give advice to members who wish to protect their hall.

“The Department of Justice must realise that this is a concentrated effort to damage property and raise tension, funds must be made available for the protection of Orange property.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they are investigating reports of criminal damage.

“This is being treated as a hate crime,” they added.

Inspector Darren Hardy added: "We are aware of concerns raised by local representatives and will continue to work alongside the community, partner agencies and local representatives to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem.

“Officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 138 of 28/07/22.”