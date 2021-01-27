Attacks on NI Water contractors in Craigavon condemned by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon has condemned those responsible for a recent threat by a masked man on NI Water key workers in Craigavon, which resulted in tens of thousands of pounds worth of work not being carried out.

The firm said its contractors, who were working at Moyraverty Court, had to leave the site for their own safety, meaning essential work was not completed.

This work, costing £50,000, was aimed at addressing structural defects in the area's water supply.

Minister Mallon said the incident was "unacceptable" given that these are people working on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

The minister said: "This attack on the very people who are on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19 is unacceptable.

"To threaten NI Water staff and contractors whilst they are trying to service essential water-mains when they are already facing extremely difficult situations with the ongoing pandemic and the recent adverse weather conditions is reprehensible.

"These attacks are reckless and waste precious resources - I would call on the whole community to condemn these actions," she added.

Dermott McCurdy, Head of Capital Delivery at NI Water added: “Our contractors are in the area to carry out essential upgrades to the water mains. For someone to threaten and intimidate them for simply doing their job, is intolerable.

“We have had no other choice but to remove the team which in turn, will delay these vital works for the whole community. They will only return when an appropriate risk assessment is completed and more importantly, when they feel it is safe for them to undertake the work.

“This is a prime example of the mindless actions of some ruining the benefits for all."

NI Water has called on local representatives to support them in returning to the area and ensuring this doesn't happen again.