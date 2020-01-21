Attacks on Translink staff on rise with over 600 reported since 2015

Translink has around 4,000 employees with 14,000 services operating daily. It carried 84.5m passengers last year (stock photo)

Staff at Northern Ireland's public transport operator suffered more than 600 physical or verbal attacks in the last five years.

Translink workers took 1,097 sick days in that period after suffering 639 assaults, figures show.

The company also spent more than £500,000 repairing buses and trains as a result of attacks between January 2015 and October 2019.

Translink has around 4,000 employees with 14,000 services operating daily. It carried 84.5m passengers last year.

With passenger journeys increasing, the company is seeing more antisocial behaviour issues, but it said the number of incidents is "exceptionally low".

Former Infrastructure Minister Michelle McIlveen said Translink staff should be able to carry out their duties "free from the threat of violence".

Attacks are on the rise, with 186 verbal and physical assaults on staff during 2019 - the highest in the last five years. That number will be higher as November and December were not included. Figures obtained by this newspaper show:

- 186 staff assaults took place between January and October 2019 compared to 94 in the whole of 2015; 113 in 2016; 100 in 2017, and 146 in 2018.

- £517,823 was spent by Translink to repair trains and buses from January 2015 to October 2019 as a result of attacks on vehicles.

- In total, 1,252 attacks took place on Translink vehicles in this five-year period.

The figures were released after a Freedom of Information request by this newspaper.

Ms McIlveen, a DUP MLA for Strangford, served as Infrastructure Minister from September 2015 to May 2016.

She said it was "deeply" concerning that so many Translink staff are facing abuse and attacks. "These staff are providing a public service and should be able to carry out their jobs free from threat of violence," she said.

"The human cost is one element where staff are left hurt or traumatised, but there is no doubt that it will also impact on the number of people willing to take up these roles and provide this vital public service.

"There is a considerable financial implication to these attacks, which should not be dismissed particularly at a time when resources need to be directed to enhancing public transport."

Ms McIlveen said those involved in the attacks must be prosecuted to send a "zero tolerance message".

Sinn Fein MLA Sean Lynch also condemned attacks and called on all incidents to be reported to the PSNI.

"These antisocial and criminal attacks on public transport workers are completely unacceptable and must be stamped out urgently," he said.

"Where staff are targeted for abuse and bullying, and where vandalism occurs, these incidents should be reported to the PSNI without delay and offenders should be rigorously pursued through the courts."

As part of Translink's operation to stop attacks on staff and vehicles, the company offers up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence in court which leads to a conviction.

A spokesperson said: "Safety is our top priority. We condemn all instances of antisocial behaviour and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to anyone that physically or verbally abuses our staff.

"With over 84.5m passenger journeys last year, the number of incidents is low.

"However, any incident is one too many.

"Antisocial behaviour is a wider societal issue for many front line public sector workers.

"We have a range of measures in place to enhance safety and deter antisocial behaviour such as staff training, working closely with the PSNI, community and elected representatives as well as other statutory agencies to reduce and prevent acts of anti-social behaviour."