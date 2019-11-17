Attempt made to steal ATM from Belfast hospital as part of theft rampage

An attempt has been made to steal an ATM machine from Belfast City Hospital in a series of robberies and attempted robberies which took place on Saturday.

Suspects attempted to steal the machine using chains attached to a black coloured Audi car at around 8pm before making off empty handed.

A short time later the car rammed the shutters of a number of premises in the Argyle Business Centre on North Howard Street.

Items including a trailer, a cash drawer and a hard drive from a CCTV system were stolen from two of the premises.

The car was also used to damage shops by forcing open the shutters on Boucher Crescent and Boucher Place.

Shortly before 9pm, the car reversed into the shutters of business premises on the Moira Road in Lisburn. A quantity of Makita power tools were stolen.

Detectives are investigating a link between all of these incidents and Detective Inspector Dane is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 1534 16/11/19.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the black coloured Audi estate car or who was travelling in it. The actions of those involved in these incidents are reckless and police would appeal to anyone who observes a black coloured Audi estate car bearing damage to the bodywork to contact officers immediately by calling 999.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.