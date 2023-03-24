Attempted ATM burglary in Coleraine marks 12th cash machine attack in NI this month

The attempted ATM burglary in Coleraine on Friday marks the second cash machine attack in NI this week. This Armagh ATM machine was damaged in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo credit: Pacemaker

Police are appealing for information after another attempted ATM theft in Coleraine.

Detectives said the incident happened at a filling station on the Dunhill Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.50am on Friday, 24th March of at least three people acting suspiciously in the forecourt area of the filling station, near the ATM.

“We believe two of the suspects were armed with suspected crowbars. Officers attended the scene just minutes after the report and the suspects fled on foot into a nearby field.

“Searches got underway to locate the suspects. Our investigation remains ongoing and at a robust pace to identify those who were responsible and also a motive.

“As part of our enquiries we are also investigating a potential link between this attempted theft and other reports to police following a number of recent thefts from ATMs across the country.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 1.45am and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area to police.”

This is the second attempted ATM raid to be reported this week in Northern Ireland, and the 11th theft or attempted theft since the beginning of the month.

In the early hours of Tuesday, damage was caused to a cash machine in the Moy Road area of Armagh.

Last Friday, detectives urged members of the public to be vigilant and said that the raids strike at the heart of rural communities.

The thefts have occurred in different geographical areas with incidents reported in Dungiven, Articlave, Cabragh, Portadown, Ballymena, Toome, Coleraine, Drumharvey, Kells, Poyntzpass, Derrylin and Tempo.

A PSNI spokesperson said last week: "We are 100% committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities and my ask is simple and two-fold.

"I'm asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I'm appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.”

They added: "These targeted attacks don't just have a severe financial impact, they rob the whole community of a service upon which they're totally reliant.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working across Northern Ireland specifically focusing on this crime, but we rely upon your help.”