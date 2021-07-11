Attempted murder arrest after man slashed in neck in Belfast attack

A man will require surgery for slash wounds to his neck after he was attacked at a house in west Belfast.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in west Belfast.

Police said the attack happened at a property in Mill Race at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

According to police, the 28-year-old male victim was in the back garden of a house when he was approached from behind and slashed across the neck with a knife.

A spokeswoman added a suspect fled the scene on foot but was picked up by police a short time later.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which will require surgery.

Police urged anyone with information or who witnessed the attack, to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference 1826 10/07/21.