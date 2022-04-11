Attempted murder probe after officer targeted by petrol bomb at Derry house fire

Policeman lucky to avoid serious injury as investigation is launched

Police are treating an attack on an officer in Londonderry as attempted murder after a petrol bomb was thrown directly at him at the scene of a house fire in Creggan on Sunday.

The chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) Mark Lindsay, said if it wasn’t for the officer’s quick reactions, the “consequences could have been catastrophic”.

The officer was with colleagues who responded to the fire in St Cecilia’s Walk, which had been reported shortly before 11am.

While officers were at the scene a number of young people gathered and threw stones at them.

As police remained to secure the scene throughout the afternoon, a petrol bomb, which had been lit, was directly thrown at an officer.

Superintendent Clive Beatty, said: “Our colleague was one of several of our officers who had responded to the fire, and was working to keep people safe when he was targeted in such a senseless manner.

“Thankfully, he acted quickly and prevented serious injury by deflecting the petrol bomb away from his body.

“He sustained an injury to his hand in doing so, however, he was able to remain on duty and continue to serve our community.

“What happened is unacceptable. No one should go to work and be placed in such a dangerous situation. Were it not for his quick reaction, the consequences could have resulted in serious injury, or worse.”

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch are leading the investigation into both the fire at the property, which has been ruled as deliberate, and into the subsequent disorder and attack on the officer.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery, said: “We are treating this horrific attack on our colleague as attempted murder, and I have a number of appeals to make as part of our investigation into the incident, the fire and subsequent disorder.

“In relation to the house fire, this was reported to us at around 10.45am yesterday.

“The property was vacant at the time and, thanks to the work of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, the blaze was prevented from spreading to neighbouring properties. There were no reports of any injuries.

“This incident is being investigated as arson. If you were in the area at around this time, and you have information in relation to what happened, tell us.

“If you were in the area yesterday and captured or witnessed what happened in St Cecilia's Walk and the attempted murder of our officer, contact us.”

PFNI chair Mr Lindsay, called on all politicians to condemn the petrol bomb attack, which he described as “calculated and cold-blooded”.

“The person who launched this petrol bomb contributes nothing to the wellbeing or safeguarding of the local community nor do they represent the vast number of law abiding residents of the Creggan,” he stated.

“I have a right to expect the unequivocal condemnation of all local politicians who must see this as an attack on the whole community.

“Our officer resumed his duties and is to be applauded for doing so. There could have been a much different outcome and, if nothing else, it shows the dangers officers face day and daily as they work to safeguard the entire community and rid us of people who have nothing but hatred to offer.”

Sinn Féin's Padraig Delargy condemned the attack and said it was “disgraceful”.

“The officer sustained an injury to his hand, but we could have been facing a very different scenario,” he added.

“Those behind this reckless attack have shown a callous disregard for the entire community.

“I appeal for anyone with information on this attack to report it to the police.”

Alliance councillor Rachel Ferguson branded it “a horrific attack”.

“My thoughts are with the police officer and his colleagues,” she said.

“Nobody should face this kind of threat in their job, especially not somebody who is serving the local community. Actions like this do nothing but hark back to the dark days of the past, a past nobody wants us to go back to.

“If anyone has any information on this incident, I urge them in the strongest possible terms to take it to police immediately.”

If anyone has any information in relation to the incidents, police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 654 of 10/04/22.

Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org