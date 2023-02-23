Attempted murder probe launched after senior PSNI officer shot in Omagh

Leading detective ‘critical but stable’ in hospital as Chief Constable Simon Byrne vows to ‘relentlessly pursue’ those responsible

Police officer 'stable' after being shot at a sports complex in Omagh

The PSNI has launched an attempted murder investigation after a senior officer was shot while coaching young people playing football.

The high-ranking detective remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack by masked gunmen in Omagh last night.

The two assailants are believed to have fled across the border to the Republic, with gardaí helping the PSNI with their investigation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar led political condemnation of the “disgraceful” attack.

As a cross-border hunt for the gunmen intensified, the Chief Constable vowed to “relentlessly pursue” those responsible.

Overnight, the PSNI confirmed an attempted murder investigation had been launched.

Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “The serving officer was shot a number of times at a sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, just before 8pm on Wednesday.

“He has been taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

“Our investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened or could help with our enquiries to make contact with police".

The officer was approached by two masked gunmen who opened fire at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road at around 8pm.

It happened in front of young people at a football coaching session. He was shot multiple times in what the Police Federation described as “a callous, cold-blooded and barbaric attempted murder”.

The officer, who has been involved in a series of high-profile cases, was given first aid at the scene and rushed to hospital..

Mr Byrne, the Chief Constable, said he was “shocked and saddened”.

"The officer is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

“My thoughts are with him, his family and his colleagues.

“We will relentlessly pursue those responsible. They have nothing to offer our community.”

The shooting happened close to the Youth Sports Omagh complex on the Killyclogher Road outside Omagh.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A large number of PSNI vehicles and officers were visible in the vicinity afterwards with an area around the sports complex sealed off by forensic tape.

There were also reports of a car found burning a short distance from the scene.

The gardai confirmed it had "intensified patrolling" in the border counties following reports the gunmen had fled to the Republic.

Liam Kelly, the chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said: “This was a callous, cold-blooded and barbaric attempted murder on an off-duty officer. The officer is well known and respected in the area and plays an active role in the community. He is also well known within policing circles and is highly regarded by his colleagues.”

He added: “These criminals offer nothing but misery, suffering and heartache. They are bereft of any semblance of humanity. They won’t succeed in their evil mission to create lawlessness and anarchy, and we will do all we can to thwart and frustrate them.”

Political leaders in London, Dublin and Belfast also united in condemnation.

Mr Sunak said: "I am appalled by the disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh tonight.

"My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities."

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said it was a “shocking incident”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I have heard the terrible news from Omagh about the shooting of an off duty PSNI officer tonight.

“Our thoughts are with the injured officer, his family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time. I utterly condemn this grotesque act of attempted murder."

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott said he understood the officer was shot in front of young people and had been at a football coaching session.

He told tonight’s Nolan Live TV programme: “My understanding is that he was coaching young people at the local sports complex.

"I think they were nearing the end of the session or maybe at the end of the session and there would obviously have been some of these young people around at that time.

"I’m told that two masked gunmen walked up and shot him a number of times.

"Seeing that happening in front of you, for a young person, is indescribable.”

He is the first police officer to be shot in a gun attack in Northern Ireland since 2017 when a uniform officer was injured coming out of a garage on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast. On that occasion dissident republican gunmen opened fire with an AK 47 causing serious hand injuries to the officer.

While dissident republicans from the New IRA would have a small base in Co Tyrone, the detective targeted would also have been involved in investigating organised crime gangs.

Read more Tasers call for frontline PSNI officers as attacks on police reach ‘epidemic’ levels

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesman said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Local Sinn Fein MP Orfhlaith Begley said the community was shocked.

She said: “I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder an off-duty police officer tonight in Omagh.

“My thoughts are with the officer injured in the shooting and his family who will be traumatised by this attack.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted: “Terrible news from Omagh tonight. Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues.

"We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this. These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI.”

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said: “Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Kilyclogher, Omagh. This is an outrageous and shameful attack.

"My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.

"I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer.”

The area has been sealed off (Pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “There will be plenty to say in the days and weeks ahead about why anyone thinks they have any authority - moral, political or otherwise - to do something as cowardly as shoot a police officer.

"For tonight, my thoughts are with the officer, his family, his colleagues and those who are looking after him.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long, a former Justice Minister, tweeted: “Disturbing news of unfolding events in Omagh this evening. My thoughts and those of my Alliance Party colleagues are with the officer, his family, colleagues, and all those affected by this evil act of cowardice.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the attack is “a chilling attack on an individual serving his community and must be treated as an attack on the people of Ireland who have long rejected this kind of senseless violence”.

A police officer at the scene of a shooting in Omagh on Wednesday night. (Pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he was “shocked and appalled” by the shooting.

Irish police confirmed they are working with the PSNI, adding: "An Garda Siochana has intensified patrolling in border counties."

The Irish force said it is “currently responding to an ongoing incident which took place earlier this evening in Northern Ireland.

“We are working closely in cooperation with our counterparts in the PSNI,” a spokesperson said.