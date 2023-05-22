Attorney General refuses fresh inquest into murder of Patsy Kelly, says family solicitor

The Attorney General has refused a fresh inquest into the murder of councillor Patsy Kelly, according to a statement on behalf of his family.

The nationalist politician was shot dead almost 50 years ago after being abducted on his way home from work at a pub in Trillick, County Tyrone in 1974.

At the end of April his family said they felt vindicated by a Police Ombudsman report that found they were failed by "a wholly inadequate" police investigation.

The ombudsman also found there was evidence of collusive behaviour. Patsy Kelly's son said it was one of the report's most damning elements.

Releasing a statement on Monday, the Patsy Kelly Campaign for Truth & Justice social media page said: “It was with great dismay and anger that we were informed of the Attorney General's decision to refuse a fresh inquest into the murder of Patsy Kelly. This decision has caused an enormous deal of hurt to our family.

“We are left with no option but to now apply for a judicial review into this decision via our legal representatives, Patrick Fahy Solicitors.

“The recent publication of the PONI report into Patsy's murder has highlighted the depth and scale of collusion in a case that has spanned across police, loyalist paramilitaries & British military forces. However, the PONI investigation only had the remit to investigate police misconduct.

“The granting of a fresh inquest (bearing in mind the original inquest of 1975 was effectively incomplete) would allow the spotlight to focus on UDR involvement in tandem with a then active UVF unit in Fermanagh and would possess the power to compel witnesses to attend and to submit testimonies.”

The statement continued: “It is important to remember that the original inquest held into Patsy's murder delivered an open verdict.

“Given what we now know in regard to the wide scale collusion across multiple agencies of the British state, it is simply appalling and incomprehensible that a fresh inquest has been denied.”

Kelly family solicitor, Adrian O'Kane said the suggestion that the Kelly family obtained all the relevant answers from the PONI report is both “wrong and misconceived”.

He added: “The Police Ombudsman, by definition, is confined to examination of issues relating to the conduct of the RUC/PSNI. The Kelly family have always contended that all of the other components of the State - including Ministry of Defence and the Security Services - have important issues to address and questions to answer resulting from the death of Patsy Kelly.

“These can only be properly and fully addressed in a fresh inquest.

“After a campaign of almost 50 years, the placement of obstacles by British authorities to the truth is nothing new to our family. This is another truth obstacle that we will overcome.

“We are never giving up.”

The Attorney General’s office has been contacted for comment.