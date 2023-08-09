Audi A6 “completely gutted” in suspected arson in Bangor

A car was set on fire in the Ballywalter Gardens area of Bangor in an incident the police are treating as arson.

Police say the grey Audi A6 was “completely gutted” after the blaze this morning (Wednesday).

Chief Inspector Atkinson said: "We received a report shortly before 12.10am this morning, Wednesday 9th August, that a grey Audi A6 was set alight and was completely gutted.

"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which we are treating as arson.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.