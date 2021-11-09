Austin Currie, founding SDLP member, dies aged 82

Austin Currie, one of the founding members of the SDLP, has passed away at the age of 82, his family has announced.

Mr Currie played a leading role in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and was elected as a Nationalist MP for East Tyrone from 1964 until 1972.

In a statement, the family said they were “heartbroken” to announce the news of the Dungannon-born man’s death, and said the former Irish Minister of State for Justice and TD passed away peacefully at his Co Kildare home.

Tributes to him were paid by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood who described him as a “titan” and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar who said he was “one of the outstanding politicians” of his generation.

The Pat Hume Foundation said Mr Currie was a “a courageous leader” dedicated to non-violent peaceful change.

Mr Currie’s family added: “Austin was married to Annita for 53 years. They were a formidable team whose love for each other and their family saw them through some of the worst times in Northern Ireland’s recent history.

“He is survived by his children Estelle, Caitriona, Dualta, Austin and Emer, their partners and 13 grandchildren.

“Austin, who was born in Co Tyrone, was the eldest of 11 children. His decision to squat a council house in Caledon in June 1968 is widely seen as the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement.

“One of the founding members of the SDLP along with John Hume and Gerry Fitt, Austin played a key role in the politics of that era.”

In June 1968 when Mr Currie and others occupied the house in Caledon in protest at the discriminatory allocation of houses by the local council.

When he saw a 19 year old girl "who happened to be a Protestant and a unionist" and "worked at a unionist politician's solicitor's office" being allocated a home ahead of 269 others on the waiting list, he said he felt compelled to take action.

As one of the founders of the SDLP he was a key negotiator of the Sunningdale Agreement, minister for housing, planning and local government in the NI power sharing government of 1974 and a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly of 1982.

He later moved to the Republic in 1989 and was Fine Gael TD for Dublin West. He also stood as Fine Gael’s nomination for the Irish presidency in 1990, finishing third in the race won by Mary Robinson.

The family added: “In 1989, he won a seat in Dublin West for Fine Gael and pursued a successful career as TD and minister until retirement in 2002.

“Our Daddy was wise, brave and loving and we thank him for the values that he lived by and instilled in us. He was our guiding star who put the principles of peace, social justice and equality first.

“From Edendork in county Tyrone to the bog of Allen, Daddy was most at home with his beloved Annita and his family, surrounded by newspapers and grandchildren. We will miss him deeply.”

Paying tribute, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described him as a “titan” of the civil rights movement.

“His radical activism led him to join together with other young leaders and together they formed our party on the principles of a shared society where everyone got a fair shot at life, something so many of their contemporaries had been denied,” said Mr Eastwood.

“Each time we lose a political giant like Austin we lose a piece of our history. While moments like this bring us great sadness, it also gives us the opportunity to celebrate the man and the huge contribution he made to politics in both the North and South of our island.”

He added: "It’s because of brave men and women like Austin who saw the way their community was being treated and refused to be silenced, that we all enjoy the freedoms and privileges we have today.”

Mr Eastwood said his thoughts were with Mr Currie’s family.

Mr Varadkar called him a “pioneer” of the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland.

“I knew Austin as a brave, courageous, and principled man. He was blessed with extensive political insight and boundless humanity,” the Tanaiste said.

“Above all, he cared most about bringing peace to this island by peaceful means, something he worked towards throughout his political career, and was vehemently opposed to political violence.

“My thoughts are today with his family, and his extensive circle of friends and acquaintances.”

Dr Sean Farren, chair of the John and Pat Hume Foundation send the organisation’s condolences to Mr Currie’s friends and family and said his actions as part of the Caledon protest was “a key moment in the movement's campaign to achieve fairness and civil rights for all”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he was sorry to hear Mr Currie had passed away. He described him as a “committed civil rights activist” and said his thoughts were with the man’s family and the SDLP.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry wrote in a social media post: “Very sad news. Austin Currie was a leader in delivering civil rights, and a giant in politics across the island. He leaves a powerful legacy. Deepest sympathies from @allianceparty to his family.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.