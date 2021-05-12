Australian woman wakes up with Irish accent after surgery 

An Australian woman has woken up from tonsil surgery to find she has an Irish accent – despite never having visited the country.

An Gie Mcyen has shared clips of herself speaking in an unmistakeable Irish accent on social media site TikTok after the operation on her throat in April.

She was shocked to discover her Aussie accent had disappeared and at first, thought it was all a dream.

“I woke up with an Irish accent the day before and thought I was gonna wake up from this weird dream. But no, my Aussie accent’s gone,” she said.

Ms Mcyen has been documenting her experience with what she describes as foreign accent syndrome over the past several weeks on her account @angie.mcyen.

She went to the hospital and had an appointment with her specialist but was told to “sit tight” and “let the body heal”.

On day two of speaking with an Irish accent, she said: “I woke up this morning and I was speaking with my Aussie accent, and I called one of my friends and confirmed that my Aussie accent was back but during the phone call, within five to 10 minutes, she could see the deterioration of my accent back to Irish.

“I don’t know what to do, this is something that’s very different. I’m not even trying, I’m completely freaked out. I thought it was going to go away when I woke up this morning,” she said.

The young woman said carried out research and meetings with doctors and now believes she has the rare syndrome, usually caused by a brain injury, that causes people to lose their natural accent.

She now wants to raise awareness of Foreign Accent Syndrome, while trying to pin down what accent it is she has acquired. “I have Irish people who told me my accent sounds like it’s from the southern part of Ireland. The Irish cannot pronounce their ‘th’s,” she said.

Some followers of her TikTok account have accused her of making up her story. Ms Mcyen’s Irish accent has become less severe in recent days. “Unfortunately it’s not fake,” she said in a video.

“I bloody damn hope that my Aussie accent is coming through, as it’s what I’ve had for the last 20 years. I still can’t believe I woke up with an Irish accent yesterday. I’ve never been to Ireland. I grew up in Australia. My Aussie accent is gone,’ she said.

Ms Mcyen said she’s struggled over the past while to come to terms with the change in her accent. “In terms of how I am coping, I am definitely still in the third stage of grief, and the last two days were not pretty,’ she said.

“For those people who have questioned the authenticity of this, I created my TikTok account on the third day when it first popped up. Waking up with a foreign accent has neurological implications and should be taken seriously,” she said.