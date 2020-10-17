Author Hilary Mantel calls for skeleton of Irish 'giant' to be repatriated

The skeleton of Charles Byrne on display in the Hunterian Museum

The skeleton of an 18th century male 'giant' born in Co Londonderry should be repatriated to his homeland after being under the ownership of a London museum for more than two centuries, a respected author has said.

Charles Byrne was born in 1761 in Littlebridge, near Moneymore, with a genetic form of gigantism that caused him to grow to more than 2.31 metres (7ft 6in) tall.

His height made him a celebrity in 18th-century London, and his success led to him inspiring a pantomime called the Giant's Causeway. As Byrne's health began to deteriorate he began drinking heavily and died, aged 22.

While he was still alive he went to great lengths to try to ensure his skeleton was not put on display after his death - a fate then usually reserved for executed criminals.

Despite his wishes, and his plans for a sea burial, after Byrne's death in 1783 his remains were acquired by the pioneering Scottish surgeon and anatomist John Hunter, possibly after he bribed an undertaker to switch corpses.

Byrne's skeleton appeared in Hunter's private collection four years later and stayed on public display for much of the subsequent two centuries at the Hunterian Museum, run by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS).

Author Hilary Mantel - the Man Booker prize Wolf Hall writer who has penned a fictionalised portrait of Byrne - has called for the RCS to return Byrne home.

Hilary Mantel

In 2018, the museum said it would consider Byrne's fate during renovations, suggesting that they could reconsider the matter.

But the museum's reopening has been pushed back to 2022 or later, and further protests have arisen.

Mantel told The Guardian that it was "time Charles went home", stressing that it was time he was laid to rest.

"I know that in real life he was a suffering soul, nothing like the fabulous storybook giant I created, and that his gratifications were fewer and his end very grim," she said.

"I think that science has learned all it can from the bones, and the honourable thing now is lay him to rest. It would suit the spirit of the times, and I don't see a reason for delay. He's waited long enough."

Addressing Byrne's wish to be buried at sea, she posited that it was an attempt to "evade Hunter" and if the bones were "recovered from the RCS he would be buried in Ireland".

"I hope there would be a welcome party for him, and I hope I can come and join it," she continued.

Hunter had offered Byrne a financial settlement in return for his body when he died.

Byrne declined but was so afraid of ending up as an exhibit, he arranged with his friends for a sea burial. Although his body got as far as Margate, at some point it ended up in Hunter's possession.

Francie Molloy, the Sinn Fein Mid Ulster MP, called on the museum to respect Byrne's wishes.

"Alternatively, we would be more than happy to welcome home the remains and have them rest in his native area," he said.

A Hunterian Museum spokeswoman said it would not be reopening for "at least" another two years.

"An update on plans for all the displays in the new museum will be issued in due course," she added.