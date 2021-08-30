Authorities probe prison death of man charged with killing Kathleen Brankin

Justice department said Thomas Davidson’s passing was not Covid related

A series of investigations are under way after a man – who is understood to have been charged with killing Kathleen Brankin – died in custody at Maghaberry Prison.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service said on Monday the 53-year-old man's death on Saturday was not Covid-related.

The Irish News had reported the man was Thomas Davidson who had been charged with killing his partner, Kathleen Brankin, at a glamping resort near Limavady on July 12.

The 37-year-old mother had been stabbed and was found on decking at a site in Swann's Bridge, where the couple had been staying.

Ms Brankin, who was from Newtownabbey, was pronounced dead at the holiday site by paramedics.

In relation to Davidson, police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out.

The Prison Service confirmed police, the coroner and the Prisoner Ombudsman had launched investigations.

A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed to the Irish News that Davidson’s next of kin have been informed.

"As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death," the spokesperson said.