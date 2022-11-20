Autistic author shines light on lesser-known Free Derry history in new book about ‘brave’ teenage first-aiders

An author from Derry has written a book which takes an unflinching look at the role of teenage first-aiders in the city during the darkest days of the Troubles.

The Ghosts of Riots Past is a fictional narrative about the young first aiders of the Order of Malta, working in war zone environments during the Free Derry period, in the late sixties and early seventies.

The novel introduces first-aid volunteer Martha Bradley and how her world was turned upside down, from her first-aid unit supporting sports fixtures, festivals and fairs, to finding themselves amidst an active warzone.

Autistic author Jude Morrow has also included the real-life stories and newly voiced details and perspectives of Bloody Sunday and other events provided by Order of Malta volunteers of the time.

The book has been heralded as a significant addition to Derry’s social history archives.

Set against a backdrop of the late 1960s Bogside, Martha Bradley is inspired to join the Order of Malta at the age of fifteen following a family tragedy that changes her life forever; this prompts her family to move to the legendary Rossville Flats that dominated the skyline of the Bogside.

The teenage first-aiders begin their service by attending sports fixtures, fairs, and religious services, to administer first aid in a most forbidding active war zone with live ammunition.

Martha's journey with the Order of Malta places her at The Battle of The Bogside, the daily clashes between the Free Derry residents and the security forces, Bloody Sunday, and Operation Motorman, whilst guarding a shameful secret of her own from her unit and her family.

“Even though we all wore the same thing, white coats and kit bags, everybody wore them and carried themselves a wee bit differently,” says Martha in the book.

“I would learn everybody’s mannerisms, walks, and small details. I became so close to my unit that I could tell them all apart, even wearing my gas mask during a riot, outside, and in the dark.

“I feel it quite symbolic that we wore white coats, almost like we were ghosts. We were the ghosts of riots past, the ghosts of riots present, and the ghosts of riots yet to come.”

The Ghosts of Riots Past captures the nostalgic perspective of the troubles in Free Derry, the togetherness of the first-aiders, the spirit of Christian charity, and the courage of the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps, many of whom were still in their teens.

Jude at his book launch wearing an Order of Malta badge.

Speaking about the origins of the book, Mr Morrow said: “January 2022 was a high-profile month in Derry given that it was the fiftieth anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the 30th of January 1972.

“I didn't know much about local history and decided to educate myself. Given my autistic brain, when I take an interest in a topic, I throw my heart and soul into it.

“I developed an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and needed to know everything I could find out.

“The Free Derry period began when the residents of The Bogside in Derry became disillusioned with the local police force, the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) and barricaded themselves into the area whilst not permitting the army or the RUC to enter.

“Throughout the Free Derry Period (1969-1972), large-scale civil unrest led to the Battle of The Bogside, the introduction of Internment without Trial, Bloody Sunday, and eventually Operation Motorman; there were photographs of teenagers in fancy officer uniforms and white medical coats.”

He added: “I learned they were the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps, the Knights of Malta, and were a volunteer first-aid corps that treated injuries and worse.

“I was immediately captured by their bravery and wanted to know more about them. When I realised nobody had studied them before and that none of them wrote their biography, I decided to write the story of Free Derry from the point of view of the Knights of Malta.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I developed a fictional character that could act as a reliable witness of the remarkable Free Derry Period.

“Many books focus on factual occurrences, but I wanted to capture the emotions inevitably felt during that time.

“From the hilarity of the Bogsiders painting a white line to mark the Free Derry boundary and keep the army out to the severe trauma of Bloody Sunday, where the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment fired live ammunition into a crowd of fleeing Civil Rights Marchers - killing 14.”

As well as being an author, Mr Morrow is a TED Speaker, art collector, and the founder of Neurodiversity Training International – a mentoring and consultancy firm that guides autistic and neurodiverse people to set up and grow their businesses.

He has previously written "Why Does Daddy Always Look So Sad?" and "Loving Your Place on The Spectrum", with the former winning the Gold Medal at the Living Now Book Awards in 2021.

Jude tours the world as a motivational speaker to demonstrate that autistic people can live happy and successful lives and thrive in the business and corporate world.

The Ghosts of Riots Past is available to purchase at Little Acorns Book Store, The Museum of Free Derry and online.