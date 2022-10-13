Average home heating oil price rises by almost £30 for 500 litres in seven days

The average prices for home heating oil has been released

The price of heating oil has risen once again, with the average price of 500 litres now costing over £500.

It means the average cost has risen by almost £30 in the last week.

The prices are released by the Consumer Council’s home heating oil price checking tool which is published each week and tracks the average price across the province.

On Thursday, it was revealed 300 litres of home heating oil will set you back – on average – £325.14.

If you want to fill up with 500 litres this will cost an average of £523.52 and if you wish to order 900 litres this will cost £923.34 on average.

This is compared to figures from the week of October 14, 2021, when on average 300 litres cost £178.65, 500 litres cost £274.17 on average and 900 litres cost £472.27 on average.

This means it costs on average almost £150 more to fill an oil tank with 300 litres when compared to last year.

The cheapest prices for 300 litres of heating oil on average is in the Fermanagh & Omagh district. If you live in the area, on average it will cost you £318.72 for 300 litres.

For ordering 500 litres, the cheapest average was found in the Lisburn & Castlereagh, where it will set you back around for £516.00.

Meanwhile, for those ordering 900 litres, the cheapest average was again found in Fermanagh & Omagh, with a mean price of £910.94.

The most expensive average prices for both 300 litres and 500 litres are in in the Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon district.

If you live in the area, it will cost on average £330.72 for 300 litres and £531.32 for 500 litres.

The most expensive average for 900 litres was found in the Derry City & Strabane area where it will set you back around £936.44.

Statistics on the cost of car fuel were also revealed with the average cost of diesel this week announced as 179.8p per litre and the average cost of petrol sitting at 160.7p per litre.

The highest prices for diesel were found at forecourts in Armagh, with the highest recorded at one petrol station of 194.9p. The highest price for petrol was recorded at a forecourt in Limavady, with the price reaching 169.9p.

An Omagh forecourt recorded the lowest cost of diesel at 172.7p, with a Lisburn station recording the lowest price of petrol at 153.9p per litre.