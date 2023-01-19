Average petrol and diesel prices across Northern Ireland lowest in months – but heating oil steadily rises

The price of fuel in Northern Ireland has dropped to its lowest in months.

The average cost of petrol here comes in at 142.8p per litre – the lowest price since January 27, 2022 (142.5p).

Diesel now costs an average 163.6p per litre. The average price for diesel has not been as low since March 3, 2022 (150.5p).

The Consumer Council NI figures are updated every Thursday to show the average price of fuel here.

Petrol and diesel prices had been steadily dropping in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the price of home heating oil is beginning to rise again after dropping from its December peak.

The latest Consumer Council NI price checker stats show that 300 litres will cost customers on average £273.56.

That’s almost £4.50 more than a week ago.

However, it’s considerably lower compared to £300.50 recorded on December 22 and marks a difference of more than £42.00 on average.

Occupants wanting to fill up on 500 litres will pay £7.22 more than they would have last week as the price climbs to £433.04.

But that’s still almost £68.00 cheaper compared to the peak just a few weeks ago.

The cost of 900 litres will set consumers back £762.57 on average.

That’s over £10 more than a week ago, but still £115.62 cheaper compared to four weeks ago.

It comes as households across Northern Ireland continue to receive £600 to help with their energy bills – regardless of how they heat their home.

Vouchers began being issued on Monday as part of a rollout that is expected to be staggered over four weeks.

Energy users will be the first in the UK to receive the total payment package offered which includes £400 in energy support and £200 in recognition of the high proportion of households (68%) using home heating oil.