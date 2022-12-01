Average price for 500 litres of home heating oil now at lowest level since August

The average price of 500 litres of home heating oil in Northern Ireland has fallen to its lowest level since August according to the latest figures from the Consumer Council in Northern Ireland.

The figures from Thursday show the average price has fallen to £418.85 across the province, with 300 litres of home heating oil costing on average £260.10 and 900L of oil costing just over £743.

The last time the average price of 500L of home heating oil was as low was August 11.

Meanwhile, the average price of petrol and diesel across Northern Ireland has also fallen.

The average price per litre of diesel at forecourts across the province is 177.1p, with petrol costing on average 156.2p.

It means diesel has fallen around 3p per litre on average compared to this time last week.

It comes as DUP MP Gavin Robinson earlier claimed the UK Government is responsible for the delay of a £600 energy support payment after previously blocking a method of distributing the money to households here in the summer.

On Wednesday, the UK Minister for Energy and Climate has confirmed that he does not see the government's £600 energy support payment arriving for households in Northern Ireland “before Christmas”.

Mr Robinson described the delay for households to access the money as “disgusting”, “deeply cynical” and “callous” and said he said the government have reneged on previous commitments given.

"From an early stage when this scheme was first mooted in May, there was contact with the energy companies and the Utility Regulator. They engaged with the government at an early stage.

"One of those options was to facilitate cash out. That is when people have credit accumulated in their account and they can phone the company and say I want some of my credit back. That was put to the government and they said no.

"[The energy companies] put propositions to the government as to how this payment could be made and cash out was one of the options the government said no to and they have only reintroduced it last week."