Average price of detached house tops £250k as sales stay buoyant

The average price for a detached house in now more than a quarter of a million pounds.

The details are outlined in the latest quarterly house price survey from Ulster University.

Its research, produced in partnership with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Progressive Building Society, looks at the performance of the region's housing market during the fourth quarter of 2020, taking in October, November and December.

The report - which surveyed 2,630 house transactions - reveals an overall average house price of £183,944, which represents a weighted annual level of growth of 2.8% between quarter four of 2019 and the same period in 2020.

The report says market growth was driven by the increased activity in the semi-detached and new build sectors.

Three-quarters of the estate agents surveyed confirmed an increase in transaction activity from the previous quarter.

Estate agents reported that increased viewings have translated into an increase in sales, with 81% of agents saying there was a direct correlation between the level of viewings and agreed sales.

The survey suggests that agents expect the market to remain positive with all respondents citing levels of confidence amongst both buyers and sellers to either improve or remain the same over the first three months of 2021.

The distribution of sale price this quarter shows some notable movements, the research team said.

The proportion of lower priced properties - those below £100,000 - equated to 14.9%, a decrease of one percentage point from the third quarter of 2020.

Properties sold at or below £150,000 accounted for 42% of transactions - a further four percentage point decrease compared to 46% observed in the previous survey.

In the mid-to-higher price brackets, 69% of transactions were at or below £200,000, representing a two percentage point decrease from the last quarter.

In the upper price bracket, 83% of properties sold at or below £250,000, the same as the previous quarter, while 89% of sales were below the £300,000 price band, a decrease of one percentage point by comparison with the previous quarter.

Overall, the analysis by price band shows a decrease in the sales of properties at the lower end of the price range, with increasing activity in the mid-value price.

Lead researcher Dr Michael McCord said buyers were trading up during the pandemic.

"We reported in the last quarter that there has been a psychological impact upon the housing market with buyers and sellers re-evaluating their housing options, noting a discernible trend in buyers trading up within the market," he said. "This trend appears to have continued.

"As the vaccination programmes roll out and support packages and measures are slowly withdrawn and the housing market becomes more interlinked with the economy, the 'truer' and real implications of the global pandemic will emerge."