Average price of diesel falls across Northern Ireland as Consumer Council reveals latest figures

Home heating oil price also continues to fall this summer

The average price of diesel across Northern Ireland has continued to drop according to the latest figures from the Consumer Council.

The latest boost to drivers here represents the second weekly drop in diesel prices – previously they had continued to rise consistently and the last drop before this month took place back in April.

The average price of diesel across the province is now 195.6p per litre, down from 197.2p on July 7.

Meanwhile, according to the latest figures, the average price of a litre of petrol across Northern Ireland has fallen slightly, reducing on average from 189.9p per litre last week to 189.4p per litre as of Thursday.

The latest information shows the highest average diesel prices were recorded in Ballymena and Lisburn at 199.4p per litre.

Meanwhile the lowest price of diesel per litre was found in a Londonderry forecourt, at 184.9p per litre.

The highest price of petrol was 193.9p per litre, recorded at forecourts in Antrim, Ballymena, Belfast, Dungannon, Lisburn and Magherafelt.

The lowest price of petrol was recorded in Derry, with a petrol station selling it for just 175.9p per litre.

The figures from the Consumer Council also show the average price of home heating oil has decreased across Northern Ireland.

Their weekly price checker shows the latest average cost of 500L of heating oil is £471.15, a reduction on average of £23 from this time last week.

Meanwhile, the average cost of 300L of oil is now £297.74, a reduction of £11 on average.

Consumers can access information and advice about managing their household bills by visiting https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/costofliving