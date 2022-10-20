Average price of petrol and diesel increases across NI, but drop in home heating oil costs better news for households

The average price of petrol and diesel across Northern Ireland has increased in the last week, while prices for home heating oil have fallen in the same period.

According to the latest figures from the Consumer Council on Thursday, the average price of diesel across the province is 183.9p per litre, with petrol prices on average 162.1p per litre.

It means the average cost of a litre of diesel has gone up by around 4p per litre and petrol has increased by just under 2p per litre on average.

According to the figures, the highest price for diesel was identified at a forecourt in Armagh at 192.9p per litre, with the cheapest at petrol stations in Belfast and Dungannon at 174.9p per litre.

Meanwhile, the highest price for petrol was identified at forecourts in Ballyclare, Limavady and Londonderry – with prices of 169.9p per litre.

The lowest price for petrol was found in Belfast at 155.9p per litre.

While drivers are faced with that bad news on petrol, it is better news on the cost of energy front, with the cost of home heating oil dropping on average in the last seven days.

The average cost of 500L of home heating oil is now £502.16 across Northern Ireland, representing a fall of around £21.

The figures show 300L costs on average £310.13, down from £325.14 on October 13 and 900L costs £888.20, a drop from £923.34 on average a week ago.

The cheapest prices for 500L of home heating oil can be found in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area, with an average cost of £494.17.