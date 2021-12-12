Avian flu: Agriculture minister calls on bird keepers to act as two more cases discovered

Two further cases of suspected notifiable avian influenza have been identified in Armagh and Tyrone.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said the cases were identified in commercial flocks of approximately 22,000 ducks in Coagh and 14,000 poultry in Markethill, which will now be culled.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots called on all bird keepers to act now to protect their flocks in light of the outbreak.

The news follows confirmation from the National Reference Laboratory that both previous suspect cases in Aughnacloy and Broughshane were positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1.

Samples have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Robert Huey said the outbreak was now not only the largest in Northern Ireland, but in the UK as a whole. "We must do all we can to protect our flocks, protect our businesses and protect the economy," he said.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is that flock keepers reassess all of their biosecurity measures immediately."

Mr Poots added that Northern Ireland is now at a "critical point" in managing the outbreak. "This strain of H5N1 spreads quickly and could wipe out an entire flock in a matter of days. I am urging all bird keepers to proactively assess your current biosecurity measures and re-double your efforts to keep this disease out of your flocks."

He added: “Keep your flock housed, change your boots, wash your hands, wear disposable boiler suits, keep surrounding areas clean and only have essential vehicles coming on site – simple, repetitive steps will help protect your flock from Avian Flu.

“We have also received confirmation from the National Reference Lab that the cases in the commercial duck farm in Auchnacloy and the backyard flock keeper in Broughshane were both positive for HPAI H5N1. We cannot afford to be complacent and must act now to protect our flocks.”