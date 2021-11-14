Avian Influenza Prevention Zone to be established in Northern Ireland over bird flu concerns

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is to be established in Northern Ireland from midnight on November 17, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced.

The zone means bird keepers in the region will be required to follow strict biosecurity measures.

The measures apply to those who keep pet birds and hobby flocks, as well as those who own commercial flocks.

The minister said the decision to introduce the AIPZ comes after a number of detections of a highly pathogenic bird flu across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, where the measures are also being introduced.

An AIPZ has been in place across Great Britain since 3 November, with the virus "primarily a disease of birds” and posing a "very low” risk to the public.

In January, a cull of more than 100,000 birds took place following an outbreak of the avian flu in a poultry flock in Clough, Co Down.

Mr Poots said: “The recent positive findings of H5N1 in wild birds in the Republic of Ireland suggest that the disease may already be present here in Northern Ireland.

“I have therefore taken the decision to declare an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone from midnight 17 November based on sound expert advice and in consultation with industry.

“This is a necessary precautionary step that requires all bird keepers to take appropriate action to review and enhance the measures to protect their birds from this highly infectious disease.”

Flock owners have been advised to register their birds so they can be reached directly if any suspected outbreak is discovered.

Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer said the measure was “necessary” to help prevent contact between wild birds and poultry and other captive birds.

“It reduces the risk of contamination from the virus to food and water provided to poultry and other captive birds therefore reducing opportunity for the disease to spread between premises.

“I am urging all flock keepers, even if you keep just one bird, to take action now to improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock.

“If Avian Influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy.”