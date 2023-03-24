Award winning Bangor restaurant latest spot to close amid rising inflation costs

A Bangor eatery is the latest business to be hit by the cost of living crisis, announcing on Friday it has decided to close “with a heavy heart”.

The Boat House restaurant cited the loss of their head chef and the “economic climate” as factors around the closure.

Back in 2015, the Co Down bistro became the first ever restaurant in Northern Ireland to feature in The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurant List.

It was also awarded the Best Restaurant in County Down title for the fifth year running at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2015, and Joery Castel, one of its Dutch owners, was voted YesChef Ulster Chef of the Year for 2016.

In a social media post, staff wrote: “Goodbye from the Boat House Crew.

“It is with a heavy heart that we wish to inform you that The Boat House Dining has decided to close its doors on this current incarnation.

“With the sudden departure of our Head Chef combined with the current economic climate, we have come to the conclusion that it is just not feasible to carry on the way we are.

"We have decided, therefore, to look at other options including putting the restaurant on the market. We trust that the next caretakers of this great building will continue providing great food from great local produce.

“For those with vouchers please e-mail ken@boathousebangor.com with a photograph of the voucher and contact details and we will be in touch to arrange a refund. Alternatively, take a copy and send the voucher to Ken at the Boat House.

“It only remains for me to thank the great crew we have employed at the Boat House for creating such a special place, and to thank you, our loyal customers, for bringing the craic with you.”

Many customers shared their sympathies with the local restaurant, with one commenting: “Sad news. We loved the times we went here and the service and food was always amazing. Thanks for providing Bangor with something different and good luck for the future.”

Another said: “Not goodbye but rather until we meet again, I feel certain that this is NOT the end of the story, it’s just a new beginning of a new chapter.

“Courage Mes Amis.”

Many establishments across Northern Ireland have called it quits amidst the increasing costs of doing business, and as it stands the outlook seems to be getting ever bleaker.

Guinness supplier Diageo this week confirmed it’s adding 13p per pint to the list prices it charges publicans from April 3.

That is expected to add somewhere between 10p and 40p to the price being paid by drinkers in Belfast.

Meanwhile, food inflation has hit its highest level in more than 45 years, having recently gone up to 10.4%.