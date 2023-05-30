Awareness campaign launched for victims of historical institutional abuse

Support and compensation were among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (Pacemaker/PA)

Every household in Northern Ireland is to receive a leaflet outlining services and compensation available for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse (HIA).

Support and compensation were among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at state, church and charity-run homes from 1922 to 1995.

Stormont’s Executive Office said more than 3,700 applications have been made to the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board (HIARB) so far, and more than £68 million has been paid out in terms of redress.

The leaflet, which will be distributed from this week, explains the roles of the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, the Victims and Survivors Service and the HIARB and provides contact details for those seeking support.

Denis McMahon, permanent secretary at the Executive Office, said: “Since its establishment on 31 March 2020, the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board has received over 3,700 applications and made award determinations totalling some £68.8 million.

“But there may be some HIA victims and survivors or their families who are unaware of the help and support that is now available to them.

“It is hoped this leaflet drop will provide them with the information they need to get in touch should they wish to do so.”

Alongside the leaflet drop, posters will be on display in GP surgeries, courts and jobs and benefits offices.

There will also be a dedicated social media campaign.

Mr McMahon added: “Together, these activities are all part of a concerted effort to reach the often hidden victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.”