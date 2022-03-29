Babel: Firefighters bring Belfast city centre blaze ‘under control’

A fire at a hotel and bar in Belfast was last night “under control”, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews spent most of yesterday afternoon and early evening tackling the blaze at the Babel rooftop bar.

The bar is part of the Bullitt Hotel complex on Ann Street in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the fire service said last night that eight appliances attended the blaze with one aerial appliance and a specialist rescue team.

Sixty firefighters were involved in the operation.

Initial images earlier showed a plume of smoke rising into the sky before the emergency services arrived at the scene and began tackling the blaze.

In a statement shortly after the fire started, the hotel confirmed all guests and staff had been evacuated from the building and they thanked the emergency services.

"We can confirm a fire has broken out at the hotel. Thankfully all guests and staff have been evacuated safely,” they wrote on social media.

"Huge thanks to the emergency services for such a quick response. We are currently awaiting further details.”

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster had described the news as “devastating”, with Belfast Chamber chief Simon Hamilton describing the situation as “worrying”.

Mr Neill from Hospitality Ulster said: “The news of a fire at the Babel Rooftop Bar of the Bullitt Hotel is devastating. We understand that the emergency services are currently dealing with the blaze.

"Hospitality Ulster will do all we can to support the management and staff as the situation evolves.”

The scene of the fire – in pictures:

Images of the incident show a plume of smoke rising from the area, with emergency services in attendance at the blaze (Presseye)

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said crews were first dispatched to the scene at 4.36pm.

Fire crews working on the roof of the Babel bar fire

Victoria Street in the city centre was closed for a time as a result of the fire and traffic in the city centre slowed to a crawl as diversions were put in place.

In a later update, the PSNI confirmed the road was reopened but confirmed diversions still remain in place.

"Motorists are advised that the fire at a commercial premises in Church Lane, Belfast city centre has now been extinguished by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Translink also confirmed significant disruption to Metro bus and Glider services leaving the city centre across the day as a result of the blaze.