Baby and toddler escape injury in 'cowardly' Tyrone arson attack

Police are treating the incident as a racist hate crime.

A baby and a toddler escaped injury after a "cowardly" arson attack in Co Tyrone.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a home in Moygashel at around 3.40am on Saturday morning after receiving reports a shed was on fire at the back of the property on Jacksonville Road.

A shed and oil tank were destroyed in the blaze, which was extinguished by the fire service.

Part of the garden fence was also damaged.

A male occupant of the house heard one of the windows at the back of his property shatter and when he went to investigate the kitchen was filled with smoke from the fire.

He was able to take his partner and two children- a baby and toddler- to safety.

Inspector Joanne Gibson said: "Fortunately no-one was injured during this incident, however this was an extremely traumatic incident for all concerned.

“This was a cowardly attack on a family who should be able to feel safe in their own home with their young children.

"No-one has the right to take this away from anyone."

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101, quoting reference 219 30/11/19.