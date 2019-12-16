Baby escapes injury in 'callous sectarian' petrol bomb attack in Belfast

The incident happened in the Springfield Heights area of Belfast.

A one-year-old child and its family escaped injury in a petrol bomb attack in Belfast.

Sinn Fein described the incident in the Springfield Road area as a "callous sectarian" attack.

Police said petrol bombs were thrown at the front of the property before igniting briefly. However, no damage was caused and no injuries reported.

The incident is being treated by police as a sectarian hate crime.

"Last night several petrol bombs were thrown at the home of a young family," said MP Paul Maskey.

"At the time of the attack, a one-year-old child was inside the house.

“I am relieved that no one has been killed or seriously injured in this reckless and callous attack."

Recently a young mother of four felt she could not move into her new north Belfast home after sectarian attacks on properties in the new development in the loyalist Tyndale Gardens area of Ballysillan.

Mr Maskey added: "This attack comes in the wake of a campaign of sectarian intimidation carried out against families accessing social housing in North Belfast, and a vicious sectarian campaign of abuse and threats against people standing for public office.

Paul Maskey

"Organised sectarian violence in our society must be stamped out.

“Political and community leaders have a responsibility to condemn those behind this hate crime and work tirelessly to bring these attacks to an end.

“Anyone with any information on this reckless and vicious attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Police said bottles containing flammable liquid were thrown at a house in Springfield Heights on Sunday evening.

A spokesman said It was believed two bottles were thrown on the ground at the front of the property, briefly igniting before going out again. No damage was caused and no injuries reported.

"Police are keen to hear from anyone with information about this crime. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1515 15/12/19," a PSNI spokesman said.