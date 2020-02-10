Baby escapes injury in Dungannon petrol bomb attack

Scene at a house in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon, after it was attacked with petrol bombs. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

A baby escaped injury after two petrol bombs were thrown at a home in Dungannon.

It has been reported the baby was dangled from an upstairs window as its mother tried to shield the infant from danger.

Q Radio reported the baby was strapped to a car seat before being lowered onto a ledge and then caught by neighbours.

Those behind the attack also tried to force their way into the home - using a bench to ram the front door.

The incident happened in the Killymaddy Hill area at around 9pm on Sunday. One of the two men involved may have been armed with a knife.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told a petrol bomb had been thrown at the property, and a garden bench used to ram the front door, breaking a pane of glass. It was also reported a second petrol bomb was thrown into the house.

None of the occupants in the house, which included a man, a woman and young child and a baby, was injured.

Alliance described the attack as "abhorrent" and urged anyone with information to contact police.

"This could have easily resulted in the death of a family with young children,” said Matthew Beaumont.

“While this luckily did not result in physical injuries this time, I can only imagine the terror this family went through during this incident. There is absolutely no justification whatsoever for this attack, which harks back to a time the vast majority of people want to leave behind."

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "This must have been a terrifying ordeal for them. This was a reckless attack which could have had a devastating impact, resulting in serious injury or worse.

"Officers subsequently arrested a 15-year-old male on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, while a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Both remain in custody at this time.

In a second unconnected incident, a home in north Belfast was attacked.

A device was thrown at the front window of the Glenard Brook house in the early hours of Monday, causing damage to a window pane and scorch damage to the window frame.

There were no reports of any injuries. A white car was reported to have left the scene immediately after the incident cityward along the nearby Cliftonville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, which is anonymous, on 0800 555 111.