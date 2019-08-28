Baby found dead in Lurgan - Man arrested

The baby was discovered in the Lurgan area.

A baby was found dead at a home in the Lurgan area on Wednesday morning.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the sudden death of an infant in the area.

A port-mortem examination is set to be carried out in due course.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.

He has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said the news of the death was "deeply shocking".

"My thoughts are with the wider family on their loss. Circumstances surrounding the death are tragic and upsetting," the Upper Bann MLA.

"It is important that the police are given the space and time needed to carry out a full investigation. If anyone has information then they should bring it forward.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: "This is a terrible tragedy. It’s the worst thing that any parent could imagine.

“People in Lurgan are just shocked and deeply saddened at the news.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the baby girl’s mother and family at this incredibly difficult time.

Detective Inspector Dave Hodge said that police enquiries are ongoing.

"There are no further details at this time,” he said.