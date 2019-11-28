Baby Hunter McGleenan death probe officers granted extra 36 hours to question man

Detectives investigating the sudden death of a baby in Co Armagh have been granted an additional 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man.

Eleven-month-old Hunter Patrick McGleenan died overnight on Monday at his home on Market Street in Keady.

The 31-year-old man was arrested following the incident and police were granted an extra 24 hours to question him on Wednesday.

A court granted a further 36-hour extension on Thursday afternoon.

The man is understood to be the partner of the child's mother Nicole McGleenan and is believed to have been caring for her infant son at the time.

It's believed Ms McGleenan (27) was not at home with him on Monday night as she was visiting her gravely ill grandmother, and only discovered on Tuesday morning that her baby was unresponsive.

Hunter was later pronounced dead at Craigavon Area Hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said a post-mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of the baby's death.