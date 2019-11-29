Baby Hunter McGleenon death murder, police confirm

Police have confirmed 11-month-old baby Hunter McGleenon - who was found dead in his Co Armagh home - was murdered.

Police have until midnight tonight to either charge or release a man they are questioning over the killing.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Sadly, following the results of the post mortem, I can confirm I am now treating this as a murder investigation.

“My thoughts remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

"This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.”

Baby Hunter died overnight on Monday at his home on Market Street in Keady.

The man under arrest is understood to be the partner of Nicole McGleenon, the baby's mother, and is believed to have been caring for her infant son at the time.

It's thought Ms McGleenon (27) was not at home with her son on Monday night as she was visiting her gravely ill grandmother, and only discovered on Tuesday morning that her baby was unresponsive.

Hunter was later pronounced dead at Craigavon Area Hospital.

In a further tragedy for the family, Hunter's great grandmother passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

News of the baby's death sent shockwaves through the community, with many failing to comprehend what could have happened.

Funeral details have yet to be announced but a GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help the family with the costs.

Detective Chief Inspector Corrigan continued: “We have arrested a man, aged 31, in relation to the investigation and he remains in police custody at this time.

“As part of my investigation, I am interested in the movements of a White BMW 5 Series, registration 11D14035, around the Keady area during the early hours of Tuesday 26 November.

"Were you in the area and do you believe you saw this vehicle, or did you capture it on your dash cam?

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 587 of the 26/11/19. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."