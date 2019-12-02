Baby Hunter McGleenon family thank public for support ahead of funeral

The family of murdered baby Hunter McGleenon have thanked the public for their support as they prepare for his funeral on Monday.

Hunter's funeral will take place at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Keady. The family has asked for friends and the local community attending to wear colourful or casual clothing. They have asked the house and burial to remain private for the family only.

In a statement issued through Sinn Fein councillor Darren McNally on Sunday, the family said they had been inundated with messages of condolence and prayers in recent days.

Hunter McGleenon died in Co Armagh on Tuesday (PSNI/PA)

“Tomorrow we say our final goodbyes and lay to rest our wee Angel Hunter," the family statement read.

“We would like to take this opportunity once again to thank everyone for their support, messages of condolence and prayers over this past number of days.

“Thank you all for your co-operation.”

Hunter was found dead at his home in Keady on Tuesday.

Sharyar Ali, 31 has been charged with the murder of the 11-month-old and appeared in court on Saturday.

The family have asked for privacy.