Baby Hunter murder accused in protective custody after jail beating

A man charged with murdering a baby in Co Armagh has been beaten up in Maghaberry Prison.

Sharyar Ali (31) was attacked by a fellow inmate in the high-security Co Antrim jail after being remanded in custody last weekend accused of killing little Hunter McGleenon in Co Armagh.

The 11-month-old died after suffering what a pathologist described as a "non-accidental head injury".

Ali, who was in a relationship with the little boy's mother, denies any part in the killing.

Last week he was attacked by an inmate in Maghaberry who screamed obscenities at him.

The Department of Justice said it does not comment on individual cases. However, jail sources told Sunday Life how Ali was punched to the floor.

"He got the s*** kicked out of him. As soon has the first punch landed he went down," said one.

The baby murder suspect's attacker, who was pulled off him by prison officers, was sent to solitary confinement - otherwise knows as the Special Supervision Unit (SSU).

"Ali curled up in a ball on the floor after he got hit. If it wasn't for the quick actions of the prison officers he would have been beaten to a pulp," added the source.

"The other inmates are queuing up to assault him. It's like a badge of honour among them, they all want to be known as the prisoner who beat up the suspected baby killer."

Since the assault Ali has been held in protective custody for his own safety. Prison sources say he will have to serve his time on remand in a unit for vulnerable inmates which includes suspected paedophiles and criminals under threat from paramilitary groups.