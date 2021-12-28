Baby Jesus figure stolen from monastery’s Nativity scene branded ‘selfish act’

The crib has been targeted for the second consecutive Christmas say Bethlehem Abbey

A Co Antrim monastery has branded the theft of a Baby Christ figurine from a Nativity scene – the second consecutive Christmas the crib has been targeted – a “selfish act”.

The figure of the Christ Child was stolen from Our Lady of Bethlehem Abbey in Portglenone.

The monastery announced the theft on Facebook on Monday, saying: “For the second consecutive year the figure of the Christ Child has been stolen from the crib at Bethlehem Abbey, Portglenone.

"This selfish act this deprives many visiting families of a moment of Christmas wonder and thankfulness.”

News of the incident was subsequently shared by the Portglenone Parish Facebook page.

Dozens of comments expressed shock at the theft, with one person saying: “Just back from the monastery.

"My two grandchildren were disappointed that baby Jesus was missing. Now we understand why.”

Another person said: “Why do people do this? It's despicable stealing from this beautiful crib. Whoever took it, leave it back. Cameras need installed if not already done.”

A Facebook user posted: “Oh my heavens. The person/s responsible for taking the Christ child, figure, must leave it back. This act is totally despicable.”

One individual remarked: “Is there nothing too low for some people to stoop to. May they never have any good luck in their lives.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.