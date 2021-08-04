Liam O’Keefe carries his son’s coffin from Brown’s Funeral Home on the Oldpark Road before heading on towards Roselawn Crematorium. Press Eye.

Liam O’Keefe carries his son’s coffin from Brown’s Funeral Home on the Oldpark Road before heading on towards Roselawn Crematorium. Photo by Pacemaker

The funeral has taken place for a two-month-old baby who died in north Belfast last week.

Liam O’Keefe’s coffin was carried by his father, who has the same name, from a private service at Brown’s Funeral Home on the Oldpark Road before heading towards Roselawn Crematorium.

The infant was pronounced dead after being stabbed in Brompton Park last Tuesday while his sister Kayla (2) was rushed to hospital in a critical condition before being stabilised.

Their mother Raluca Tagani (29) has been charged with her son’s murder and attempted murder of her daughter.

A community fundraiser has since helped to raise over £2,600 to help the family with funeral costs.

The children’s father had been in England but rushed back to Belfast after hearing the news.

At a vigil outside the former family home last he said he was “truly heartbroken” by the tragedy.

“To all the neighbours and the full community for all their help and support, I really appreciate it all,” he said at the time,

“Holding this vigil means the world to me. I am truly heartbroken but it gives me the strength to know you are all giving so much love and support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

It has since been reported that the Police Ombudsman is assessing a visit that police made to the family home just days before the young child died.

An Ombudsman spokesman previously commented: “Police notified us about a serious incident in Ardoyne and we’re now conducting preliminary inquiries in relation to the police response.

“A decision will be made in the coming days about whether there are issues requiring investigation by the Police Ombudsman’s office.”