Baby love: Delighted mums and dads welcome their babies born on Christmas Day

Mum and dad Kaitlin McElkerney and Reece McGinley with baby Nainsi

It’s the greatest gift of all.

No present under the tree could match the excitement or joy for these families as they welcomed their little bundles of joy on Christmas Day.

These parents got the best present they could imagine as they were photographed with their new little babies at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The precious little arrivals will now share their special birthday with Christmas.

Michelle and Robert Niblock from Magherafelt welcomed baby Nathan into the world

Among them was proud mum and dad Kaitlin McElkerney and Reece McGinley from west Belfast with their new little bundle of joy Nainsi.

Nainsi weighed 7lb and 14oz and was born at 4.40am.

Meanwhile Michelle and Robert Niblock from Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, welcomed their new little boy Nathan into the world.

Nathan weighed 8lb 1oz and was born at 8.54am. While Sophie Brown from Lisburn was also pictured at the Royal Victoria Hospital with her new baby girl who was born at 5.32am.

The new little arrival weighed 8lbs 13oz.