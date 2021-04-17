Bad blood still lingers after republican gun murders as IRA vows revenge
As a new book makes fresh claims about the fatal shooting of Kevin McGuigan in 2015, Allison Morris looks at the case and its links to the killing of 'Jock' Davidson
Allison Morris
Hitman Kevin McGuigan was planning on murdering three former IRA associates and had spoken openly of his plans to kill senior South Belfast republican Gerard 'Jock' Davison in the run up to the 2015 shooting that almost collapsed the political institutions.