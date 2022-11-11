‘Bah humbug’: Councillors question decision to cancel Belfast Christmas lights switch-on due to ‘health and safety’

Christmas lights with the cranes of Harland and Wolff hanging above a street in front of Belfast City Hall.

Belfast City Council’s decision to no longer have a Christmas tree countdown and light switch-on for “health and safety” reasons has been called “a bit bah humbug”.

At the council’s meeting of its City Growth and Regeneration Committee this week, councillors were asked to note a summary of the Christmas programme this year.

While the range of activities were generally lauded by councillors, some questioned the dismissal of the countdown and switch-on, which was last took place at City Hall in 2018.

A council officer told the committee: “The feedback we received to that activity was that it raised significant health and safety concerns.

“This was provided by colleagues from our Health and Safety Unit, about how we manage that space, about access and egress, how we control the crowd, and in particular when they disperse on the roadway.

“As well as that we received significant feedback from businesses and traders in the city who said they experienced challenges regarding access, parking and traffic, and in some sense, it acted as a potential distraction during the busiest time of the year.

“So last year and this year we are distributing the city lights switch-on across the city with music and lighting and animation projections across the city. There will be a stage set up in Donegall Place on the night of the switch-on.”

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly asked if anyone had been hurt or crushed during a previous Christmas light switch-on.

“What is the concern, because for many years this city has been doing it, and I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anybody being hurt,” she stated.

The council officer replied: “To the best of my knowledge there has not been an injury, but colleagues from health and safety have done an analysis.

“Given we have the closure of Donegall Place, and that we have to manage the crowd that enters Donegall Place, and all the access and egress points, it was highlighted that there is a significant risk where a potential crush could happen.

“What we have happening at the same time is the opening of the roadways, particularly for buses. How the thousands of people gain egress on an active roadway represents a significant risk.”

Ms Kelly said the 2018 switch-on was “very well managed” and “seemed quite safe”.

“I understand if you are saying [council officers] are the experts, but a lot of people are disappointed,” she added.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said he has been asked why the council is not hosting the countdown and recalled memories of Bill Clinton’s visit in 1995 when the then US President switched the lights on.

“If you organise a protest in front of the City Hall, the police stop traffic,” he said. “I’m sure there are legitimate reasons here, but it is all a bit bah humbug.”

This year’s ‘Christmas in Belfast’ programme will get underway with an evening of seasonal celebrations on Saturday, November 19.

The event will coincide with the opening of the Belfast Christmas Market at City Hall. The activities will take place in Donegall Place, Royal Avenue and a selection of adjoining streets, from 6pm until 9pm.