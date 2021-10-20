Bail application for Palestinian doctor charged following PSNI/MI5 operation adjourned for expert medical reports

A bail application for an Edinburgh-based doctor who is one of 10 people charged following a joint PSNI/MI5 operation into alleged terrorist activity, has been adjourned for expert medical reports when it emerged he became ill after the matter was mentioned a few weeks ago.

Dr Issam Bassalat (66) is accused of attending a meeting of the IRA Executive in County Tyrone as well as meeting the IRA Chair and Chief of Staff in Brussels and again in Lebanon, then the IRA Chair several times in Edinburgh.

There have been multiple applications for bail, all of which have been unsuccessful. At the latest hearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court, medical evidence was submitted showing he had stents inserted at hospital before being discharged back to prison.

The co-accused are David Jordan, Sharon Jordan, and Damien Joseph McLaughlin from Dungannon; Kevin Murphy from Coalisland, Amanda McCabe and Shea Reynolds from Lurgan and Patrick McDaid, Joseph Barr and Gary Hayden from Derry.

They face similar offences of IRA membership and directing terrorist activity between 2018 and 2020.

Covert recordings captured discussions on the IRA Executive, recruitment, weaponry, an economic bombing campaign, close-quarter shootings of police officers and cyber-attacks.

Prosecution counsel said: “Dr Bassalat admits addressing a meeting attended by the self-professed IRA Chair and Chief of Staff.”

While the defence accepted Dr Bassalat made no comment during police interview he “gave a prepared statement detailing his involvement in Irish affairs through his work for Gaza. In 2016, an alleged state informer contacted him. Nobody has denied that Denis McFadden is an informer. My client was working for justice and human rights when McFadden contacted him on prisoner issues”.

Dr Bassalat was “driven to a meeting by an alleged state agent, where he spoke of parallels between Palestine and Ireland, a legitimate, political aspiration and quite right in a democratic society,” said the defence.

“After 20 years unblemished NHS service, a state agent destroyed his life. The court was told irrelevant, erroneous information with factors thrown in that were totally prejudicial and wrong. This includes alleged connections to Al Qaeda whose ideology Dr Bassalat’s groupings despise.”

The defence claimed £8000 found in his client’s home suggested “the modus operandi and evidence of finances for international terrorist gunrunning, but it was from his work as a locum”.

An initial claim that Dr Bassalat’s refusal to provide his phone PIN indicated something to hide, yet “he said this would show the attempts state agent McFadden made to get him to Belfast.

My client intended to write a book on commonality between Irish and Palestinian prisoners. That must be the biggest regret of this poor man’s life as he sits in Maghaberry. He heard of an idea to create a little Ulster in Palestine and became interested in Ireland - to his detriment”.

McFadden, it was claimed, “badgered” Dr Basslat to attend a meeting. He arrived in Belfast with his children but they were left with McFadden’s wife while he drove Dr Bassalet to the meeting in Tyrone.

“He argued with McFadden over this during the journey and there must be a record of that which isn’t in the transcripts,” insisted the defence.

Medical reports were submitted to the latest hearing, but District Judge Michael Ranaghan required additional material.

In respect of bail, while “not closing my mind” to what the defence have set out, Judge Ranaghan advised the likely only grounds for release to be reconsidered is the current medical situation.

The case was adjourned to await expert medical reports.