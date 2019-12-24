Bail granted to Strabane knife attack accused

A 50-year-old has appeared in court following an alleged stabbing incident over the weekend. (stock photo)

A 50-year-old has appeared in court following an alleged stabbing incident over the weekend.

Jonas Linis from Railway Street, Strabane is accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to a male on December 22. It is further alleged during the same incident he caused damage to a door.

When asked if he understood the charges, Linis replied: "I already said, I didn't cause any damage."

A detective sergeant told Enniskillen Magistrates Court he believed both allegations could be connected. There was no objection to bail subject to a number of conditions, which includes an address suitable to police.

Remanding Linis on £500 bail, District Judge Steven Keown further ordered him to surrender his passport, have no contact with any injured parties or witnesses, refrain from entering two specified areas of Strabane and not to consume alcohol.

The case will next be mentioned at Strabane Magistrates Court on January 16.