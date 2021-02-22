Bail refused for accused in love rival murder case

Man took part in 'vicious beating' that led to victim's death, court told

A north Antrim man accused of helping his friend batter a love rival to death has been refused bail.

Stephen McCook was remanded back into custody at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Monday.

District Judge Peter King told the 28-year-old he was "still concerned about the risk to vulnerable witnesses".

McCook, who appeared at court by videolink from prison but has an address at the Urbal Road in Dervock, is one of three men jointly accused of the murder of Steven Peck last month.

The other two are McCook's younger brother Brian (23) and 54-year-old David Austin, from Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney.

Brian McCook is also charged with two further offences of threatening to kill Mrs Austin and another man who lived in the Austins' home.

Previous courts have heard it is the police case that Austin discovered that 33-year-old Mr Peck was having an affair with his wife so Austin and the McCook brothers hatched a plan to lure their alleged victim to the Glarryford Road in Ballymoney on the premise he was meeting Mrs Austin.

Instead, he was subjected to what a detective described as a "vicious beating" on January 3 before being left lying "basically to die".

Due to the injuries he sustained, Mr Peck passed away six days after the assault close to the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Also charged with involvement are the McCook's mother Easther McCook (46) and 29-year-old sister Lisa Gemmell.

McCook is accused of knowing that an offence had occurred, and that she provided a false alibi and interfered with witnesses "with intent to impede a murder investigation"; while Gemmell, from Union Street in Ballymoney, is alleged to have perverted justice by destroying evidence in relation to the murder.

The court previously heard the victim's mobile phone is still missing. According to cell site analysis, it was in Ballymoney at the time of the incident but as Mr Peck lay injured, his phone registered at a mobile phone mast in the Dervock area before it then "jumps around" several communication masts.

During Stephen McCook's contested bail application on Monday, the court heard that police continue to receive "intelligence" as to where that phone is but despite three searches, it is still outstanding.

A detective told the court, however, those searches had yielded a piece of evidence which the investigation team believe "is related to the murder" but she refused to reveal what that item is.

She told District Judge Peter King the two main witnesses were vulnerable and are in fear of potential repercussions for co-operating with police, adding that they may withdraw that cooperation if any of the alleged killers were freed.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Alan Stewart, the officer conceded the witness's statements were Achieving Best Evidence video interviews and a bail address had been proposed but was still to be physically checked by officers.

She also conceded that while forensic investigations are ongoing, there was no forensic evidence "at this stage" to connect Stephen McCook to the scene of the killing.

Mr Stewart submitted that, with a package of bail conditions to assuage police concerns, the defendant could be freed on bail.

However, bail was refused and the case adjourned to March 1.