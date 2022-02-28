Bailed denied for Belfast man accused of biting off grandfather’s nose

Gerard Devlin (31) was refused bail over claims that he inflicted injuries which left the man permanently disfigured

Gerard Devlin (31) was refused bail over claims that he inflicted injuries which left the older man permanently disfigured.

A man accused of biting off a grandfather’s nose in west Belfast must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Gerard Devlin (31) was refused bail over claims that he inflicted injuries which left the man permanently disfigured.

Mr Justice O’Hara described the alleged attack in the Ballymurphy area last summer as “outrageous”.

Devlin, also known as Gerard McMahon, faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and burglary at a house on Whitecliff Parade. He is accused of targeting the victim outside the property on August 6.

A previous court heard claims that Devlin bit off a portion of the man’s nose after climbing over a wall to get to him. Prosecutors said the victim lost up to 50% of skin tissue and required reconstruction surgery.

Defence lawyers argued that Devlin, whose address was listed as HMP Maghaberry, could be released to live with his mother. However, the judge denied bail after deciding against imposing such a responsibility on her.

Referring to the prosecution case against Devlin, he added: “What he (allegedly) did last August to a grandfather who wasn’t interfering with or challenging him in any way was not normal.”