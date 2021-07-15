Balearic Islands to be moved to the amber travel list from Monday

This change will mean travellers having to self isolate on their return home.

Two men walk passed a sign that face coverings must be worn at all times within the terminal at George Best Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/PA)

Popular holiday destination the Balearic Islands are to be moved from the green list to the amber list for Northern Ireland travellers from Monday.

The Department of Health announced a number of changes to the colour coded travel lists on Thursday.

It follows announcements in England, Scotland and Wales earlier this week when the Balearic Islands were also moved to the amber list for travellers in those regions from Monday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said measures for the Balearics were being upgraded due to case rates having doubled since they were added to the green list on June 30.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Travelling to countries on the amber lists entails self isolating for 10 days after returning home.

However, also from Monday, passengers who are fully vaccinated will not have to self isolate after returning from an amber list country, however they will still have to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

The British Virgin Islands as well as the Balearic Islands will both be moved to the amber list from 4am on Monday July 19.

Meanwhile Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Croatia and Taiwan will be added to the green list from Monday.

And Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will be added to the red list.