Ballycastle crash victim remains in ‘critical condition’ following collision

Police have confirmed a man involved in a serious road traffic collision in Co Antrim on Saturday morning remains in a “critical condition” in hospital following the crash.

The incident happened on the Straid Road in Ballycastle, involving a lorry and a black Volkswagen Golf.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 8.20am, with the man in his 20s being taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

The road has now reopened according to police, after being closed for several hours on Saturday while police carried out their investigation.

The police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in contact with them.

A spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any dash-cam footage, to contact them via 101, quoting reference number 488 of 26/06/21.”