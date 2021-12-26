Ballycastle death: Shock after body discovery

Police at the scene in Mayo Drive, Ballycastle where a body was found

The Ballycastle community is in shock after a man's body was found in a house in Mayo Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Police and forensics remained at the house after the body was found of the man, who is not originally thought to be from the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police at received a report of the sudden death of a man at a property at Mayo Drive in Ballycastle at approximately 2.15pm, Sunday 26th December. Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.”

There are no further details at this stage.

Sinn Fein councillor in Ballycastle Cara McShane said those who live on Mayo Drive are reeling following the news.

"There's been shock in the area, which is a well-established residential estate with retired pensioners living there," she said.

"Somebody has been left without a family member and our thoughts are with the man's family. Particularly at this time of year, over Christmas, the news is very difficult," she said.