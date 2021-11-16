Ballycastle experiences tremors from Scottish earthquake

An earthquake which rattled parts of western Scotland was felt as far away as Ballycastle in Co Antrim.

The quake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred just before 2am, with its epicentre some 11 miles north-west of the town of Lochgilphead, 88 miles north-west of Glasgow, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

So far 46 people have reported feeling the incident on the tracking survey, including one person from Northern Ireland in Ballycastle.

The agency said the quake happened 10km below the Earth's surface.

Rosemary Neagle lives on a farm in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgilphead.

She told the BBC: “I live in a farm up in the hills and I woke up to hear a sound that sounded like a large lorry passing but I knew that couldn’t be the case.

“The house vibrated and then it rumbled on for quite a few seconds afterwards, so it was quite frightening. I have experienced them before here but never to that extent.”

Data from the British Geological Survey shows between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude occurring on the mainland once every three years on average.